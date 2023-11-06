New Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date revealed and it's even sooner than we thought

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will undoubtedly launch early next year, with several different dates touted in the past. However, the latest tip is that Samsung will unveil its next flagship Android phones even earlier than previously thought.

It is claimed that the first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2024 will take place on Wednesday 17 January in San Francisco.

That's where the company is fully expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We had previously heard that the company was considering moving its event forward this time around, with previous models launching around February each time, but this leak shares more details. It also places the event a day earlier than we'd been told before.

According to SBSbiz in Samsung's homeland of South Korea, Samsung will return to the US to launch its next flagship device family – after holding its Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 event in Seoul this July.

It also claims that the S24 series will be defined by its use of generative AI, which will help Samsung differentiate its new handsets from the iPhone 15 range.

"The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 5 Unpacked event was held in Korea in the second half of this year, but in January next year, the company will return to the United States, Apple's home," it writes (translated).

"It appears to be aimed at keeping Apple's new iPhone 15 series in check and making up for sluggish semiconductor performance."

Samsung will also attempt to get ahead of its Chinese rivals, such as Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus, by launching (and presumably releasing) the Samsung Galaxy S24 series ahead of the busy Mobile World Congress launch season (which starts on 26 February next year).

The earlier launch will allow the company to get a significant foothold in the market before the convention even starts. Not least because we expect certain locations to get a modified version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. That has the potential of making the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra the most powerful phone around for a while.