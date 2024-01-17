Samsung Galaxy Ring gets a surprise launch at Unpacked

Quick summary Samsung has confirmed the much-rumoured Galaxy Ring – its first smart ring device designed to track your health. We don't know much else about it as yet, with the Ring only teased at the end of its Unpacked launch event, but it will be able to track sleep patterns at the very least. We're looking to hear more in the near future.

Samsung launched its trio of flagship Android phones today, with the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra finally unveiled. It also detailed the suite of AI it's created under the Galaxy AI banner. And then, very Apple-like, there was "one more thing".

The much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased!

To be honest, the company didn't share many details, just that it will improve "wellness", but it's confirmed the existence of the device we've heard gossip about over the last couple of months.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Some sites even speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Ring would make an appearance during the Unpacked event, and it turns out they were mostly right.

If other smart rings are anything to go by, such as the Oura Ring and Ultrahuman Ring Air, the Samsung version will be able to track your health through sensors built into the band.

The Ring Air also uses Bluetooth Low Energy for wireless connectivity to your smartphone and has a battery life of up to 6 days. That's necessary as you'll likely want to continue to wear it during the night thanks to advanced sleep tracking too.

We know from one of the Samsung clips that tracking sleep patterns is an important part of the company's focus, so there's every possibility that the Galaxy Ring will last as long, if not longer before needing to be recharged.

It's hard to tell from what we've seen so far, but rival rings have been made from Titanium and considering the S24 Ultra also comes with a Titanium casing, we wouldn't be surprised if the Galaxy Ring did too.

Hopefully, we'll find out more about it soon. As thing's stand, we don't have release details nor pricing. The Ultrahuman equivalent is around the $350 mark, so that could be a good indication.

We'll certainly let you know when we get more information.