How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: best offers and exclusive colours

Samsung fans rejoice, one of the biggest launches of 2024 is here with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra reveal at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

One of the biggest releases for Android users, the S24 Ultra looks to push the platform with a new version of the operating system, camera upgrades, a super-bright display and a raft of new AI features.

Now is the time to pre-order too. Samsung is offering customers the chance to double their phone's storage for free. That means that if you pre-order the 256GB model for example, you'll receive the 512GB phone for the same price. Not a bad deal at all.

Plus, Samsung is also offering UK customers a free Galaxy Watch 6 if they pre-order any S24 phone.

Samsung is also offering an exclusive choice of colours unique to its own site, so if one particular hue takes your fancy, it's the place to order from. Pre-orders are available until January 30th.

Samsung Galaxy S24 range and prices

As has been the case for a while now, Samsung is launching three separate models for the Galaxy S24 series. These devices vary in terms of price, size and performance, so make sure you get the one that's right for you.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the cheapest and smallest model in the range but still a top performer. It starts at £749.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus boasts a similar spec to the standard S24 but features a larger 6.7-inch display. Prices start at £999.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the top-performing phone of the lot. With a lush 6.8-inch display and superb 200MP camera, it's a strong challenger for the best Android phone crown. Prices start at £1249.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

As retailers start offering deals for the S24 range we'll bring you the latest. Of course if you want to buy it SIM free, why not order directly from Samsung?

One top tip for whichever phone you plan on ordering is to download the Samsung app, using the code APP5 on a purchase over £500 will get you a 5% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: Pre-order at samsung.com for £1249 Samsung's new flagship phone is a force to be reckoned with. If you pre-order from Samsung you get the choice of three exclusive colours and a chance to double your storage capacity for free.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Pre-order at samsung.com for £1349 With 512GB of storage, that's more music, more movies and more photos saved on your device. If you're the family photographer this might be the one to plump for.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1TB: Pre-order at samsung.comfor £1549

If you live on your phone, this is the version of the Ultra to get. Good luck filling a massive 1TB of storage, are you up to the challenge?

Pay monthly deals

These pre-order deals also include the free Galaxy Watch and double storage upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB: Pre-order at samsung.com for £799 Step into the new generation of Samsung smartphones. This is the smallest model of the S24, but is no slouch in terms of performance with Samsung's own AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 512GB: Pre-order at samsung.com for £859

A small phone with big storage, this is the phone to opt for if you've got plenty of memories and lots of media that needs storing.



Pay monthly deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: Pre-order at samsung.com for £999 If you like your phones larger with plenty of screen space, then the S24 Plus is for you. It's similar to the S24 but that screen makes it a better choice for gaming and streaming.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 512GB: Pre-order at samsung.com for £1099

With a big screen and storage to match, this might be the best option for streaming fans. You'll be able to download a host of shows before needing to worry about space.

