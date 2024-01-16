Samsung Galaxy S24 goes on sale early, but there's a catch

Quick Summary With the Samsung Galaxy S24 range set to debut tomorrow (17th January) the base model device landed on a live page from a Mexican retailer. That showcased some of the potential specs and sent the tech world into a gentle frenzy, speculating about what it could mean for the launch. We also got a good look at one colour for the handset – Yellow Amber.

If you're an Android phone fan, you'll likely be excited for the wealth of releases coming this year. 2023 proved to be a truly remarkable year for the market segment, offering a wealth of fantastic models.

This year looks likely to start strong again. Arguably the biggest release of this year looks set to take place this week. The Samsung Galaxy S24 range is tipped to launch at the Samsung Unpacked event taking place tomorrow.

But the wait is over, at least partially, as one retailer has already listed the device online. As reported by 91Mobiles, the listing appeared on the site of Mexican retailer, Doto. That information was shared by tech insider Roland Quandt, in a since deleted post on Twitter.

The listing shows off the vanilla S24 model in a finish called Yellow Amber. It packs in 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. Other specs weren't shown, though those have already been widely speculated.

The device is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, others have suggested that some markets will utilise an in-house Exynos chipset. Elsewhere, a higher peak brightness display is expected, which should make it easier to read in bright environments.

Some have speculated that the appearance of the listing is a sign of devices being available to purchase right away. That's quite the leap, but it's certainly not an impossible conclusion to reach. Still, I'd be more inclined to expect a pre-order window as is fairly standard for the brand.

There's also the price. The listing showed the base model at 16,499 pesos, which equates to roughly £766. That seems lower than rumours have suggested previously, with a price hike expected in most markets.

For any other details, we'll just have to wait and see what is unveiled tomorrow.