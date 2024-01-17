Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders include free Watch 6 and double storage

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 range set to launch today (17th of January) rumours have emerged about the potential pre-order offers users will find. That includes a pretty sweet free smartwatch and an offer which will double the storage of any model purchased.

The new year is here and with it comes a new suite of the best Android phones to tempt you away from your hard earned cash. If rumours are to be believed, the lineup this year could be the best yet.

Of course, new Samsung phones are always among the most hotly anticipated. The success of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range last year means that all eyes are firmly focused on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range this year.

That's expected to launch at the Samsung Unpacked event taking place later today – and we've already seen some of the pre-order deals on offer! According to well regarded tech tipster, Roland Quandt, there are a couple of big freebies on offer when you purchase the new devices.

That includes an offer for double storage on pre-order. We've seen similar incentives run before, where users can purchase at the usual price, but double the device storage free of charge.

That means, if you buy a 256GB handset, you'll get 512GB of storage for the same money. If you opt for the top spec handset, you'll only have to pay for the handset with half as much storage. That offer is in effect for those who pre-order devices before the 30th of January.

But that's not even the only offer. Quandt also suggests that users will be able to get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with selected retailers. Crucially, though, that offer is said to be available for all devices in the lineup. We've seen this kind of thing restricted to top spec models only before, so that's a really nice addition.

It's a really exciting suite of pre-order offers. Given that the new devices already sound pretty enticing – we're expecting to see the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside, along with some rumoured camera upgrades – I'd expected the freebies to be less compelling than previous years.

That doesn't seem to be the case, though. We'll know even more about it later today, as the event is set to take place. Be sure to keep up with all of the goings on throughout the day on the T3 Live Blog.