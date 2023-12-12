Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra said to have an insane camera upgrade

As the year winds to a close, we're left to reflect on a lot of fantastic Android phone releases. A whole range of brands brought some truly fantastic tech to market, in a bid to tempt users out of their hard earned cash.

Models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro were revered for their fantastic camera quality. That, combined with performance enhancements from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, made for a really strong market overall.

Now, we look forward to 2024. Specifically, today we're looking at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. That's expected to launch early in the new year based on historic releases from the brand – and now we've heard about a potential exciting new feature.

As reported by specialist Samsung blog, SamMobile, the new flagship from the Korean brand could feature 5x zoom while recording 8k video footage. The information comes from Ahmed Qwaider, a tipster with a relatively unknown reputation in the tech space. That makes it tough to corroborate the information, though having it shared by SamMobile is a positive sign.

Still, it's an exciting prospect. The feature would enable users to record incredibly high quality videos, while still using the long zoom range on the device. That would make it possible to capture content from afar, without losing out on that sumptuous quality.

Elsewhere, the rumour suggests that Portrait Mode will be available on 5x zoom. That's likely to be a more commonly used upgrade, allowing users to get a little more distance between themselves and their subject while still enjoying that gorgeous soft background effect.

It's certainly an exciting proposition. The S24 Ultra is looking set to be a top pick for the new year, with a powerful camera and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 all expected to be involved.

Can it make itself the top pick for Android phone fans in 2024? We'll have to wait and see. But with rumours like this, it's certainly looking like an interesting pick.