Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra fully revealed in new hands-on pics

With the new year finally upon us, it's time to start looking at some of the next generation of Android phones. We've already heard rumours about a lot of new handsets ready to shake up the market this year.

Of course, the new Samsung phone is always likely to stir up some commotion. The Korean brand have long been considered one of the top manufacturers on the market, offering killer specs and software in a familiar package.

Their next flagship is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – assuming no liberties are taken with their naming conventions. That's set to be the top dog of their range for the next 12 months, following on from the excellent example set by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now, a handful of live, hands-on images have been leaked. Those come from a Twitter user called Amir, who appears to have access to a model in a grey-gold finish.

The images showcase a fairly non-vibrant finish, as has become commonplace with these kinds of devices. That is used across the rear of the device, as well as on the metal housing around the outside.

Elsewhere, there is little to find different from the previous model. The camera layout is identical to the current generation. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise – it's one of the most recognisable parts of this design, so we wouldn't expect it to change for a while.

Regardless, we shouldn't have too long to wait before we can get our own eyes on this. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has been officially announced for the 17th of January 2024, which is expected to be the launch date for this device.