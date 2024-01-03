Samsung confirms Galaxy 24 launch date with official Unpacked invite

New Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to be held in San Jose in a matter of days

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Samsung has finally put all the speculation to bed with an announcement of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. And, as rumoured, it is only around the corner.

The event is expected to play host to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and will be held in San Jose on 17 January 2024.

That's earlier than usual (the Samsung Galaxy S23 family was announced on 1 February last year). It also allows Samsung to get its latest flagship Android phones into customer hands prior to Mobile World Congress, when rivals will announce their devices.

As usual, Samsung plans to stream the new Galaxy Unpacked live online, with proceedings kicking off at 10am PT (local time to California). That means it will start at 6pm in the UK, and 7pm in mainland Europe.

A teaser video was released with the official invite, but there are few details to glean from it. There is a mention of Samsung's new AI features, though, with the strapline "Galaxy AI is coming".

What is Samsung Galaxy AI?

This refers to the much-discussed new AI system Samsung plans to introduce with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, at the very least.

The Korean company has previously revealed that it is working on a ChatGPT rival called Gauss, which could be part of Galaxy AI. It has also announced an AI-driven translation tool in recent times.

This latter feature will translate calls in real-time, allowing users to understand one another, even if they do not speak the same language.

There are other benefits expected too, including Google Pixel-style photography features and the rumoured ability to remove objects and people from video clips, not just still images.

We fully expect Samsung to go big on "Galaxy AI" during the event, as this will be the major upgrade between phone generations.

We should also see new Galaxy Buds and fitness trackers launched during this early Galaxy Unpacked event. T3 will be covering it live online, so you can join us on the day to find out more on everything that's announced.

