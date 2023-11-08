Samsung reveals Gauss as its generative AI rival to ChatGPT, Samsung Galaxy S24 owners could benefit first

It was only a matter of time until Samsung dipped its toes into the generative AI waters, and during its AI Forum in Seoul, South Korea the tech giant did just that with the announcement of Samsung Gauss.

Named after German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, Samsung Gauss is a generative AI model with three distinct areas; Gauss Language, Gauss Code and Gauss Image.

Samsung Gauss Language is a rival to ChatGPT and Google Bard. Using text prompts, Gauss Language will be able to compose written responses. Samsung notes this can help with tasks such as “composing emails, summarising documents and translating content".

It’s also claimed to offer “smarter device control” when integrated into products, which could be a hint to improved smart home devices where Gauss is included.

Gauss Code is the foundation for a new coding assistant called code.i focused on assisting developers to code easily at speed. This could help alleviate some of the grunt work in coding, freeing up developers to spend more time on the complexity of new features.

Samsung Gauss Image will allow you to generate (and edit) images from prompts, like we’ve seen from other firms. It can handle style changes and additions, plus it will be able to convert low resolution images to high resolution.

As Android Authority notes, the low to high resolution image conversion is already supported in the Samsung Gallery app, while Google Photos also offers a similar service with the ability to unblur any photo, even if it wasn’t taken with your smartphone.

When will we see Gauss in Samsung products?

Samsung has confirmed that Gauss will come to products “in the near future”, but hasn’t revealed exactly what just yet. Currently it’s being “used on employee productivity”, which sounds like a fancy way of saying Samsung staff are testing it.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if at least some of the features from Gauss are included in the Samsung Galaxy S24 - the firm’s next flagship smartphone slated for launch early in 2024.

The inclusion of Gauss on the S24 series would provide Samsung a point of differentiation in a smartphone market which is finding it difficult to create separation in what is offered on handsets.

Samsung has already confirmed that its new Exynos 2400 SoC (system-on-chip), which will feature in the Galaxy S24 in some regions , already supports text-to-image generation. This could well be powered by Gauss.

