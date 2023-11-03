Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped for new S Pen after online spot

We’ve got a bumper Samsung Galaxy S24 series update for you today. First up, it’s not a surprise, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a S Pen stylus.

A new S Pen has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, confirming the product’s existence and revealing the model number EJ-PS928. The last four characters match the model number for the rumoured Galaxy S24 Ultra - SM-S928 - which creates a clear link between the two.

Samsung bundled the S Pen stylus with the previous two generations of S series Ultra handsets - the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra (both of which had a dedicated slot to store the accessory) - after it scrapped the separate Note series which previously offered S Pen storage.

The same accessory was also certified a week ago by Anatel , a Brazilian regulatory body, with the same model number being used, leaving little doubt we’re in line for another phone-stylus combo next year.

Confirmed: Galaxy S24 to use Snapdragon and Exynos chips

We’ve also had confirmation that - depending on region and handset model - the Galaxy S24 series of handsets will use either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip or Samsung’s own Exynos. The news was announced by Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon during a Q4 earnings report.

It’s expected that the flagship S24 Ultra will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (system on chip), with the rumoured Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models to use either this chip or the Exynos 2400, depending on the region they’re being sold in.

You won’t be able to pick which chipset you want running your S24 series handset, you’ll just have to settle for whichever variant is available in your country. However, no matter which chip is inside your Galaxy S24, it’ll still be a powerful offering with plenty of features.

Galaxy S24 colours galore

And finally in this bumper S24 rumour rundown, social tech tipster Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S24 series will be available in at least seven different colours.

Color options for Galaxy S24 series:Black, gray,violet, yellow, green, blue, orange.November 2, 2023 See more

That’s a wide variety of colours to pick from with black and grey joined by more exciting hues in violet, yellow, green, blue and orange.

The tipster then followed up with a separate post on X claiming that the S24 Ultra will also be available in a golden finish, with a gold middle frame.

That’s a lot of colour options, but Samsung was just as generous with hues on the S23 series. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Graphite and Lime, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be picked up in those six colours, plus either Sky Blue or Red.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked launch event is currently tipped to take place in January, so we’re potentially just a couple of months away from finding out whether these reports are correct.

Can't wait for the Galaxy S24 launch?