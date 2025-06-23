Samsung Galaxy S27 could signal the end of a long hardware tradition

Quick Summary A new rumour suggests a beloved piece of Samsung hardware could disappear in a few years. The latest leaks continue the S Pen saga, and suggest its days may be numbered.

While the current generation Samsung Galaxy S25 is widely considered to be a pretty well-rounded handset, it looks like the smooth sailing may not continue. New leaks suggest a key piece of hardware could be defunct in a few years time – and it's going to cause some arguments.

Of course, we're talking about the S Pen again, and it's bad news for fans. According to Jukan Choi (via SamMobile), rumours are circulating once more about the lifespan of the beloved stylus.

According to Choi's tweet, a leaker from China has made the suggestion, citing the removal of support in the brands upcoming foldable phone as evidence. That's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and is suggested to be an impressively slim handset.

The news is likely to start something close to a riot among fans of the brand, as the S Pen enjoys a handsome reputation among users. It has been part of the Samsung DNA for 14 years, and as such, many feel it deserves a continued spot in the devices.

Earlier this year, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we saw the removal of some Bluetooth features from the pen. That brought some questions to the surface, though Samsung suggested that the decision was made as less than 1% of users were enjoying them.

Still, it did feel like the start of a managed decline, and this rumour is only going to further that. It also marks the latest in a long back-and-forth series about the S Pen.

Some of that saga came direct from Samsung itself, which suggested that the accessory would be sticking around. Subsequent rumours all seem to go against that, though, including one from April and, now, this one.

While it's hard to go against the direct word of a brand executive, the steady stream of rumours since then do suggest the S Pen's days may be numbered.