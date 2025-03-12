Samsung confirms much-threatened Galaxy add-on is "here to stay"

If you're a fan of Android phones, you'll be well aware of the work of Samsung. The Korean brand has been on the scene for decades, producing some seriously impressive phones in that time.

Its latest range – the Samsung Galaxy S25 series – offers the newest technology it has to offer, including a brand new slim phone design. That's dubbed the S25 Edge, and it's expected in the coming weeks.

Still, one of the most beloved Samsung Galaxy accessories is said to be facing a more tumultuous fate. The S-Pen lost a slew of Bluetooth functionality this year, which prompted rumours of the stylus' impending demise.

Fortunately, that looks unlikely. In an interview with T3's sister publication, TechRadar, Samsung's UK VP of Product and Marketing for the Mobile Experience division, Annika Bizon, said, "We see the S Pen as something that is key to the Ultra experience at this point.”

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on teal background

(Image credit: Future)

Phew – cue a collective sigh of relief from S-Pen fans around the world. Bizon also said, "Multimodal is really important to us. People do use their S Pens in meetings to write notes, so I don't see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio."

That sounds like pretty conclusive evidence that the S-Pen will still be a feature of future iterations of the device. I'm really pleased by that prospect.

The S-Pen has been part of the Samsung catalogue for over a decade, debuting on the Note series back in 2011. That's a substantial amount of time in the tech industry – it's as old as the iPhone 4, and roamed the earth at the same time as the BlackBerry.

The fact that it has stayed relevant and useful for that amount of time is testament to the quality and simplicity of its design. Long may it continue.

