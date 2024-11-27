New Galaxy S25 leaked images and video show off S-pen and software

Samsung's next flagship phone gets an evolved appearance and an attractive new interface

More images and a brief video of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have leaked.

The photos dispel rumours of a relocated S-Pen and show the next generation of the One UI software.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks keep on coming. A new collection of leaked images and an online video show the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in more detail, including some images of the phone's One UI 7 interface.

The leaked images have taken a bit of a circuitous route – they were originally posted on Reddit, then sent to Android Authority, and then deleted from Reddit again. One YouTuber known as MBK has also posted a short clip on his channel.

What they mostly show is that, despite rumours, the S Pen isn't being relocated to the right-hand side of the device. It's set to stay on the same side as it is in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Image credit: Scott Brown / Android Authority)

What do these new Galaxy S25 Ultra images show?

In addition to the S Pen the images show the bottom of the phone with its USB-C connector, SIM card slot, speaker and the S-Pen in its socket, and they show the phone charging and a close-up of the corners. That latter one shows the more rounded corners we'd previously heard about in multiple rumours.

The overall impression is one of elegant evolution: there's nothing dramatically different here, but Samsung appears to be refining the design in nice ways. For example, the rounded corners and thinner bezels improve the looks of the S25.

The real treasure trove here isn't the phone, though. It's the software.

There are multiple images and the clip of the One UI 7 software, which is based on Android 15, and while individually we've seen examples of these shots before – they show the camera the control centre, the home screen and a couple of settings pages – some of them include newer designs and some minor interface improvements.

You won't be able to get the final One UI 7 until the Galaxy S25 range launches, most likely in January. But, there will be a public beta beforehand so you should be able to test it – with the usual "at your own risk" caveats – this side of Christmas.

