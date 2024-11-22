Newly-leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra images confirm key design change

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared in real world photos, giving us a better look at its design. The rounded corners suggest a design change, with a frame that's squarer than previous Ultra models.

Samsung is planning to launch its next family of flagship devices early in 2025 and we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to be the new flagship device. There’s been no shortage of leaks so far, but the latest gives us a really good look at the new phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra S24 has sat at the top of many best phone lists for most of the year and the company is looking to repeat the performance with the launch of the next-gen device.

We’ve now been treated to an early look at the phone in the flesh, showing off a design that’s familiar, but slightly evolved. That’s something that we saw previously in renders of the phone, but in real life, it appears that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounded corners, as opposed to the squared corners that the phone previously rocked.

The Galaxy Ultra moved towards squared corners when it subsumed the Galaxy Note, which tended towards a squarer profile to accommodate the S Pen. As well as the rounded corners, it appears that the frame is flatter overall (the S24 Ultra is still curved at the edges), giving this phone a profile a little more like the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As part of that, it appears from these photos that the frame curves a little more smoothly into the rear of the phone, where on the incumbent model it’s a bit of a sharp transition. These images were shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, who has a good reputation with the leaking of forthcoming phones.

What we don’t see from these new images are the bezels, which are reported to be thinner, leading to a narrower phone. This would make sense given the squarer frame and will make it easier to hold, without being uncomfortable.

The display is expected to be 6.86-inches, and we’re expecting to find the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the phone. It’s thought that there will be a 5000mAh battery, along with 45W charging.

It has been suggested that the make-up of the camera won’t change drastically, perhaps moving to 50-megapixel sensors for the telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

It’s been suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be announced on 5 January 2025, which makes it a little earlier than in previous years, and that might overlap with the upcoming CES show held annually in Las Vegas in January.

I’m expecting a lot more leaks over the next month leading into launch.