Newly-leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra images confirm key design change

Quick summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared in real world photos, giving us a better look at its design.
The rounded corners suggest a design change, with a frame that's squarer than previous Ultra models.
Samsung is planning to launch its next family of flagship devices early in 2025 and we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to be the new flagship device. There’s been no shortage of leaks so far, but the latest gives us a really good look at the new phone.
Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra S24 has sat at the top of many best phone lists for most of the year and the company is looking to repeat the performance with the launch of the next-gen device.
We’ve now been treated to an early look at the phone in the flesh, showing off a design that’s familiar, but slightly evolved. That’s something that we saw previously in renders of the phone, but in real life, it appears that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounded corners, as opposed to the squared corners that the phone previously rocked.
#Samsung #GalaxyS25Ultra 😏 pic.twitter.com/T7MlRPzd1aNovember 20, 2024
The Galaxy Ultra moved towards squared corners when it subsumed the Galaxy Note, which tended towards a squarer profile to accommodate the S Pen. As well as the rounded corners, it appears that the frame is flatter overall (the S24 Ultra is still curved at the edges), giving this phone a profile a little more like the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
As part of that, it appears from these photos that the frame curves a little more smoothly into the rear of the phone, where on the incumbent model it’s a bit of a sharp transition. These images were shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, who has a good reputation with the leaking of forthcoming phones.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs and release date
What we don’t see from these new images are the bezels, which are reported to be thinner, leading to a narrower phone. This would make sense given the squarer frame and will make it easier to hold, without being uncomfortable.
The display is expected to be 6.86-inches, and we’re expecting to find the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the phone. It’s thought that there will be a 5000mAh battery, along with 45W charging.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It has been suggested that the make-up of the camera won’t change drastically, perhaps moving to 50-megapixel sensors for the telephoto and ultrawide cameras.
It’s been suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be announced on 5 January 2025, which makes it a little earlier than in previous years, and that might overlap with the upcoming CES show held annually in Las Vegas in January.
I’m expecting a lot more leaks over the next month leading into launch.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
YouTube beats Spotify to the punch with a much-loved feature
What did you listen to most?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Casio just launched a limited edition watch for Dr Who lovers – but you'll have to be quick to get one!
It even drops some hints about the Dr Who Christmas special...
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit proves it's what's inside that really counts
It looks like the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t going to change all that much – or is it?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case shows a shift back to the mundane
Samsung's next flagship might not be quite so unique.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders appear online – with a radical redesign
Same same, but different
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get an unexpected display change that might shock, but the camera should make up for it
Details of the new Galaxy S25 Ultra are leaking thick and fast
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra concept renders show a potential iPhone beater
Samsung might be cooking up a beauty
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra set for massive screen upgrade
This could be a killer Android phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
This may be the first image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Have we just seen the new Android phone flagship?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra charging speeds leak, and you might be shocked
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has started to be revealed, piece by piece
By Chris Hall Published