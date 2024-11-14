Samsung Galaxy S25 surprise launch date leaked – could be in your hands in weeks

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could launch earlier than its predecessor, with a survey suggesting something could happen on 5 January. It's possible this could be the date for pre-registration, but it could also be the announcement date, with an on-sale date happening a couple of weeks later.

It doesn't feel like all that long ago we saw the last Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, where the company revealed its latest folding phones in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with some of the best smartwatches of 2024 in the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. But that was way back in July and before we know it, Christmas will be here and a couple of weeks later, the next Samsung devices will be being announced.

At least that's what the latest report would lead you to believe anyway. It's thought the Galaxy S25 series could launch a little earlier than its predecessor – the Galaxy S24 series – after a promotional online survey was sent to some Galaxy users in Vietnam.

The survey – which was picked up by 91Mobiles after screenshots were posted on X (formerly Twitter) – suggested that a 10 per cent discount will be sent to those that completed the survey on 5 January, 2025, leading some to suggest this is when the Galaxy S25 series will be announced.

That date is a Sunday, which would normally make an announcement date unlikely, but it's also the start of the media days for CES, which could mean that Samsung will use the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas to launch the Galaxy S25 series. Normally the company focuses on TVs and home appliances at that show, but you never know.

What is important to take into account before you get too excited however, is that Samsung does sometimes open pre-reservations for its devices before they are announced. It did this for the Galaxy S24 on 3 January, with the series then announced on 17 January, pre-orders starting immediately, and then availability kicking off on 31 January.

By our calculations, 5 January is then likely to be the pre-reservation date based on last year's timings, but that should still mean we see the Galaxy S25 series before the end of January and given the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched early, you never know.

