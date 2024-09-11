Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders appear online – with a radical redesign

Quick Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders have leaked online. If you think it looks familiar, that's probably because it does!

After a spate of new phone releases over the past few weeks, there's seemingly no signs of slowing down. While winter drawing closer might mean festive hot chocolates and cosy early evenings for many, in the tech world it means one thing – new Samsung phones are nearby.

As one of the top Android phone manufacturers on the market, that's certain to turn some heads. And they certainly won't limit that with this leaked new design.

That's because the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, frankly, looks like an iPhone. Or, indeed the Google Pixel 9. In essence, they've flattened off all of the edges to make it look a lot more like... erm, well, everything else.

That's at least according to renders shared by OnLeaks. They enjoy a handsome reputation when it comes to leaks of this kind, often sharing accurate renders far ahead of device release dates.

I have to say, though, I'm quite disappointed with this one. As I've not-so-subtly alluded to above, we really are entering a phase where every device looks the same.

Sure, they all put their own spin on it – the Pixel 9 looks like an among us character, the iPhone 16 looks like the iPhone 5C, and this S25 Ultra does look like a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. There's no denying it retains some Samsung personality – but it still feels a little derivative.

Specs wise, it looks set to be an equally strong handset. A formidable camera array will include a 200MP main sensor, an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide, along with 10MP and 50MP telephoto options.

Inside, the same 5,000mAh capacity cell is expected, along with an as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. That's expected to be announced within the next few months, as part of the annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii.

All in all, this looks set to be an interesting – if moderately underwhelming – handset. We'll have to wait for an official release before we know anymore.