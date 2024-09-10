Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get an unexpected display change that might shock, but the camera should make up for it

Quick Summary
Details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have leaked, highlighting a smaller frame.
That could lead to a smaller display, or perhaps the narrowest bezels we've ever seen.
It’s often the case that around the launch of a new iPhone, details about other forthcoming phones coincidentally get leaked – each looking to be the best phone of the year. So it’s perhaps no surprise that over the past few days we’ve seen a flurry of leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. And not all those details will be popular.
One of these comes from Ice Universe – a reliable leaker when it comes to Samsung phones – and points to the fact that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be more compact. The measurements are given as 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. That’s smaller than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, most noticeably in width, losing just over a millimetre.
Galaxy S20 Ultra body size: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8 mmGalaxy S21 Ultra body size: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mmGalaxy S22 Ultra body size: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mmGalaxy S23 Ultra body size: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mmGalaxy S24 Ultra body size: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mmGalaxy S25 Ultra body size:…September 7, 2024
With the Galaxy S24 Ultra already having really slim bezels, it might be that the change in width can’t be achieved through shrinking the bezels further, so it might point to there being a slightly smaller display. That could come as a shock: the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max has just been announced with a 6.9-inch display – is Samsung really committing to a smaller display?
Or is Samsung going to do something remarkable and shrink the device while packing in more display space?
The size of these two phones is practically identical, with Samsung reportedly shaving a fraction of a millimetre off the dimensions so it’s a little smaller. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also reportedly lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple’s new phone weighs 227g, but the new Samsung device is said to be 219g.
What camera changes are coming to the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
But while there might be a caveat to the lighter build when it comes to display size, reports suggest there are other enhancements being made elsewhere – namely in the camera department.
Samsung’s Ultra phones are already packed with cameras. The S24 Ultra has four on the rear, the main 200-megapixel camera, along with 5x and 3x optical zoom lenses and an ultrawide.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It looks like the only change that’s expected is to the ultrawide camera, moving from the 12-megapixel camera currently in place. But that's said to get a 50-megapixel sensor instead, so it's quite a jump. It's also tipped to come with a f/1.9 lens rather than the f/2.2 lens on the current model.
It follows the sort of trends were seeing elsewhere, with AI also making improvements to the performance in some areas, and hardware changes to cater for bigger weaknesses elsewhere. The change in ultrawide camera is likely to boost the low light performance, and could also give higher resolution macro focus, for example.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is not expected to launch until January 2025, so you can expect a lot more leaks before there’s anything official announced.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Lovense takes AI-powered sex toys to a new level with new hands-free fleshlight
Say hello the Lovense Solace Pro...
By James Alexander Published
-
What’s rope flow: the low-impact exercise that can improve balance and boost mobility
Whip your body back into shape using nothing but a rope
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE render leaks – massive camera upgrade and thinner
Samsung's special edition Fold could be something to behold
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 adds Galaxy AI features to CoPilot+ PC
Looks like a terrific laptop
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Here's the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the flesh – launch imminent
Samsung just certified its new Galaxy S24 variant
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel Fold just got a neat new trick
Translating conversations just got better
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE to reportedly get the camera boost the standard model lacks
Time for a big camera upgrade
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra concept renders show a potential iPhone beater
Samsung might be cooking up a beauty
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review: great for Galaxy phones
Samsung has redesigned its Pro earbuds and they are better than ever
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's new Odyssey gaming monitor brings back a blast from the past
3D has somehow made a comeback
By Max Freeman-Mills Published