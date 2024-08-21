Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra set for massive screen upgrade

Quick Summary
A respected Samsung leaker has revealed some major screen upgrades coming to the next-gen flagship.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly feature thinner bezels and a smaller frame.
If you're a fan of the best Android phones on the market, you're in luck. Right now, the competition is stronger than ever, with a wide array of brands offering fantastic models with unique specs.
While there are a range of different brands involved these days, Samsung phones remain at or about the top of the pile. Their longevity is a testament to their success, and models like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have been extremely successful.
Now, heads are turning towards the next model in that range – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While it isn't expected for a good few months, the rumour mill is spinning with details of what might be.
Today, that includes talk of the display size. Crucially, this leak suggests that the display width will increase, while the overall physical dimensions will reduce slightly. That comes from Ice Universe, a well-regarded tipster with a great reputation for Samsung leaks.
If true, this would only mean one thing for the handset – thinner bezels. The diagram shared on Twitter suggests the display area will sit 73mm wide, with the overall handset just 77.6mm across the same dimension. Assuming the bezels are equal, that would equate to around 2.3mm of black edging on either side – certainly not a bad effort from the Korean brand!
What irks me more, though, is that the leaked renders appear to show the S25 Ultra as having the same square corners as the S24 Ultra. That seems odd, given that not a week ago, Ice leaked that rounder corners could be expected. It could simply be an oversight in the render, but it will cast a little doubt on these claims.
Still, it's an exciting prospect. Many are expecting the next generation of Galaxy handsets to up the ante, and this would certainly be a step towards that. We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for further announcements on this front.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
