This may be the first image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Quick Summary This could be the first image of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Shared by a respected insider, it shows a design change – and possibly more.

The wonderful world of Android phones is getting more competitive than ever. While it used to be a fairly simple choice, the modern market is crowded with a wide array of different models from a range of brands.

Each of those comes with a different design language, or alternative ideas about what is desired by consumers. We've just seen the new Google Pixel 9 series, for example, which looks to prioritise AI functionality and strong camera capabilities.

Of course, Samsung phones are still widely regarded as being some of the best on the market. Their current Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is their flagship, offering an absolutely incredible experience with a magnificent camera and strong internal performance.

Now, we may have had a first glimpse of the successor to that model – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. That comes from longtime Samsung insider, Ice Universe, who shared an image on X (formerly Twitter).

While Ice stopped short of naming the device explicitly, the combination of the iconic S Pen, a familiar footprint and Ice's posting habits have led us here. We can really only call it a 'familiar' shape, though, as there does appear to be a slight redesign on the cards.

The render appears to show a slightly more rounded corner, particularly when compared to the current model. There's little else we can gleam from such an early leak... or is there?

Okay, I'm going to preface this by saying it is entirely speculative, and based solely on a hunch. However, I think there could be a sizable camera upgrade coming – particularly in reference to a zoom lens.

The choice of background in what appears to be a marketing photo – a giraffe – is often something shot from a greater distance. Could that be a subtle hint that the telephoto powers of the S25 Ultra are going to be significantly upgraded? I certainly wouldn't be surprised, though we'll have to wait for more details.