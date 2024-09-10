How to pre-order iPhone 16 and 16 Pro – best deals and details

The new iPhone 16 lineup is now official, with Apple having detailed its new range during the "It's Glowtime" event on Monday 9 September.

There are iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models, plus the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus which have all been built "from the ground up" with Apple Intelligence and a whole stack of new features in mind.

You also get a Camera Control button on each of the entire family of devices, with some great capabilities to help take even better photos. But when can you buy the new iPhones? And are there any pre-order deals yet?

Let us explain all.

When do iPhone 16 pre-orders start?

The iPhone 16, 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max will all be available to pre-order from 1pm on Friday 13 September 2024. You will be able to order each iPhone from Apple.com directly, multiple retailers or your favourite network.

The new handsets will ship from the following Friday, 20 September.

How much are the new iPhone 16 models?

Here are the prices of the new iPhone 16 models if you buy them outside of a contract.

iPhone 16 – £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB), £1,099 (512GB)

– £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB), £1,099 (512GB) iPhone 16 Plus – £899 (128GB), £999 (256GB), £1,199 (512GB)

– £899 (128GB), £999 (256GB), £1,199 (512GB) iPhone 16 Pro – £999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB), £1,499 (1TB)

– £999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB), £1,499 (1TB) iPhone 16 Pro – £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB), £1,599 (1TB)

iPhone 16 pre-order deals

Only one or two networks have revealed their price plans for the new iPhone 16 models, but we expect to find out more as we get closer to pre-orders opening.

In the meantime, here are the offers we've seen so far.

Apple

Apple is unlikely to offer any incentives to those who pre-order its new iPhones directly. It has given us a tip, however. You can select the colour and model you want to order on Apple.com already – either here for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, or here for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and store it in your basket to check out immediately on the day.

There is often a mad rush on pre-orders day, leading to shipping times slipping and some missing out on getting their new handsets on day one. This method could mean you get in there early.

See Apple's iPhone 16 pre-order deals here

Vodafone

Although Vodafone is yet to reveal its price plans and tiers, it has confirmed that the iPhone 16 range will be eligible for its new Vodafone Xchange scheme.

This allows eligible customers to swap the iPhone for the latest model each year without having to pay off the remainder of the phone plan. You just have to send back the current model in good condition to receive an upgrade.

There will also be up to £736 off a new iPhone 16 if you trade in a selected iPhone.

See Vodafone's iPhone 16 pre-order deals here

Three

Three UK has announced that it will range the entire iPhone 16 series but is yet to reveal its prices and plans.

See Three's iPhone 16 pre-order deals here

EE

As with Three, EE is also yet to reveal its price plans, but has confirmed that the iPhone 16 series devices will run on its new 5G standalone network.

It will also offer a number of add-ons, including unlimited data for an existing or new Apple Watch, Network Boost, a new incentive that ensures customers get faster speeds even when the network is busy, EU roaming, and, of you take the All Rounder plan, Apple Music or Apple TV+ for free.

See EE's iPhone 16 pre-order deals here

Sky Mobile

Sky is one of the rare few which has revealed its iPhone 16 pricing.

You will be able to get the iPhone 16 from £26 per month, iPhone 16 Plus from £30, iPhone 16 Pro from £33, and iPhone 16 Pro Max from £39.

Data plans are in addition to that and are available from £5 per month. Selected plans are currently available at half price, with 100GB of data available for just £14 per month (from a normal price of £28).

See Sky's iPhone 16 pre-order deals here

Mobiles.co.uk

Online retailer Mobiles.co.uk has announced that it too will be offering each of the iPhone 16 models for pre-order, but is also yet to announce pricing or incentives.

We'll update with any new offers or details for all the networks and retailers as and when they are revealed.

See Mobiles.co.uk's iPhone 16 pre-order deals here