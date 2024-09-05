EE introduces new UK 5G network, promises lower latency and higher speeds

Quick Summary
EE has launched its strongest, fastest 5G service yet – 5G standalone.
Its much-rumoured Wi-Fi 7 router has also been announced.
EE has announced a new 5G network that has the potential to offer faster data speeds, lower latency for gaming, and better connectivity during peak times.
Its 5G standalone network has been built on new, dedicated architecture and utilises AI technologies to manage capacity. The new 5G core has no reliance on older 4G systems, so is not hampered by them. It also has the ability to be upgraded with new features in the future.
Launching in 15 UK cities today, it promises those on dedicated tariffs "near uninterrupted outdoor coverage" and works across "a range of handsets".
The cities with coverage are Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.
EE has launched a number of new plans today. including two – All Rounder and Full Works – that include 5G standalone support and an all-new Network Boost feature. Those on tiers with Network Boost enabled will get enhanced performance when the network is busy.
All of its new tariffs will include unlimited data, with prices yet to be revealed.
Those on the All Rounder and Full Works plans will also be able to extend their unlimited data to a supported smartwatch at no extra cost, while the latter also gets EE's Roam Further Pass on top. EU Roaming has returned for all of the new plans.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Finally, a partnership with Google has resulted in Google One AI Premium being added to the benefits available with Full Works.
EE Wifi 7 Smart Hub Pro
In addition to 5G standalone, EE has also made its new Wi-Fi 7 router official.
Previously leaked, the Wifi 7 Smart Hub Pro works with a new Smart Wifi Pro broadband plan to provide faster and more stable wireless connectivity around the home.
With the new plan, EE guarantees a minimum of 100Mbps connection in every room or your money back. The new system is capable of even greater speeds, however.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
There's an update on Nintendo Switch 2 that'll please existing Switch owners
Your massive Switch games library will not go to waste
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Ninja's first-ever coffee machine has finally reached the UK
The Ninja Luxe Café is the stuff of caffeine-induced dreams
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
EE Wi-Fi 7 router leaks again with more images
We've learnt more about EE's Smart Hub Pro which will deliver faster home Wi-Fi for gaming and video
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
EE Smart Hub Plus wireless router review: a smarter way to manage home internet
EE’s flagship hub provides great coverage through the home and manage your connections
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the fastest 5G smartphone money can buy
Commiserations to the Galaxy S10 5G and LG V50 ThinQ 5G
By Aaron Brown Published
-
Samsung building a 5G-enabled Galaxy smartphone that costs less than £1,099
Flagship feature, mid-range price
By Aaron Brown Published
-
5G UK review: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE 5G feels like the future is nearly here
Putting the "EE" in speed
By Aaron Brown Published
-
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first 5G-enabled phone in the UK, and has a price to match
Getting the first 5G-enabled handset in the UK will cost you
By Aaron Brown Published
-
EE 5G network launches TODAY, prices start from £32 a month
EE has become the first network to launch 5G in the UK
By Aaron Brown Published