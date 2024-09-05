EE introduces new UK 5G network, promises lower latency and higher speeds

Quick Summary EE has launched its strongest, fastest 5G service yet – 5G standalone. Its much-rumoured Wi-Fi 7 router has also been announced.

EE has announced a new 5G network that has the potential to offer faster data speeds, lower latency for gaming, and better connectivity during peak times.

Its 5G standalone network has been built on new, dedicated architecture and utilises AI technologies to manage capacity. The new 5G core has no reliance on older 4G systems, so is not hampered by them. It also has the ability to be upgraded with new features in the future.

Launching in 15 UK cities today, it promises those on dedicated tariffs "near uninterrupted outdoor coverage" and works across "a range of handsets".

The cities with coverage are Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

EE has launched a number of new plans today. including two – All Rounder and Full Works – that include 5G standalone support and an all-new Network Boost feature. Those on tiers with Network Boost enabled will get enhanced performance when the network is busy.

All of its new tariffs will include unlimited data, with prices yet to be revealed.

Those on the All Rounder and Full Works plans will also be able to extend their unlimited data to a supported smartwatch at no extra cost, while the latter also gets EE's Roam Further Pass on top. EU Roaming has returned for all of the new plans.

Finally, a partnership with Google has resulted in Google One AI Premium being added to the benefits available with Full Works.

(Image credit: EE)

EE Wifi 7 Smart Hub Pro

In addition to 5G standalone, EE has also made its new Wi-Fi 7 router official.

Previously leaked, the Wifi 7 Smart Hub Pro works with a new Smart Wifi Pro broadband plan to provide faster and more stable wireless connectivity around the home.

With the new plan, EE guarantees a minimum of 100Mbps connection in every room or your money back. The new system is capable of even greater speeds, however.