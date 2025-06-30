EE broadband customers get a great free upgrade for stress-free streaming

Quick Summary EE has launched a new feature as part of its Wifi Enhancer add-on, When activated, Stream Mode makes sure video streaming and uploads are prioritised over other connections.

EE is rolling out a new feature to broadband customers that's designed to ensure movie and TV streaming is uninterrupted through the home.

Once selected through the dedicated EE app, Stream Mode informs your home network to prioritise major streaming apps over other internet-connected services and devices, to allow for video to stream without buffering or quality drop.

It also prioritises live streaming uploads, so if you fancy yourself an influencer, your feed should be less affected by bandwidth constraints.

The new feature joins Game Mode and Work Mode in the Wifi Enhancer add-on available across EE's broadband plans. This is free to customers with the Made for Gamers or Busiest Home bundles, or costs an additional £5 per month on a 30-day rolling basis for other plans.

"With Stream Mode, we’re giving customers even more control over their broadband experience. Whether its binge-watching boxsets or watching live sport, Stream Mode puts streaming apps in the fast lane, so customers can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment, even when the whole household is online," said EE's director of product, home and TV, Luciano Oliveira.

"It’s all part of our mission to create a smarter, more personalised, Wi-Fi experience, and it’s only available on EE."

EE Broadband Made for Gamers

EE launched its Made for Gamers broadband service in the UK almost exactly a year ago, with data speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps and optimised ping to ensure that online gaming sessions are as lag-free as possible.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £79.99 per month, it's not exactly the most affordable service out there, but it is one of the most impressive. It comes with EE"s Smart Home Plus, which is compatible with Wifi Enhancer services, as is the Smart Home Pro router.

You can find out more about the Made for Gamers plan, as well as Stream Mode on the EE broadband website. It also includes a postcode checker to see which services are available in your area.