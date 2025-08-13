Pictures of an EE router surface with a new design and WiFi 7

Quick Summary Pictures show a new mid-tier WiFi Router from EE, believed to be a WiFi 7 device that will sit under the flagship Smart Hub Pro.

Could this be the new EE Smart Hub Plus? We've received pictures of a new EE WiFi router that claims to be a mid-tier model, positioned below the recently released Smart Hub Pro WiFi 7 model.

WiFi 7 is still in its infancy, with only a handful of devices supporting it, but it offers increased connection speed and much wider bandwidth than WiFI 6 and 6E. This means faster speeds for more devices.

The design of the new router looks similar to the booster box for the Smart Hub Pro, only even thinner. We're told this stands at around 10 inches tall and less than two inches wide.

(Image credit: EE)

Fast and thin

Expect this to be once again made from 95% recycled plastic and make use of EE's new Work, gaming and Streaming modes through the EE app.

To differentiate this from the premium model, I suspect this won't support the top 1.6 Gbps broadband. Though we haven't yet seen the back of the device, it may be limited to the same 4x 1Gbps and 1x 2.5Gbps as the previous Smart Hub Plus.

Hopefully, it will still also support the use of part fibre connections for homes that aren't yet on a full fibre connection. Hopefully we'll know more in coming weeks.