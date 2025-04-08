Samsung Galaxy devices could lose a unique feature after all
That's despite recent claims to the contrary
Quick Summary
After much back and forth, it looks like the end of the S-Pen may be nearer than we thought.
That comes from new information, suggesting its housing will disappear from future models.
It's a busy time for users of a Samsung phone. Just yesterday, the long-awaited launch of One UI 7 – its latest operating system built on top of Android 15 – began to roll out to its devices.
In a similar vein, we also learned of a release schedule for its next operating system. As I reported yesterday, One UI 8 looks set to arrive with Samsung's new foldable phones, which are anticipated in July.
But it's not all good news for fans. A recent tweet from noted tech insider, PandaFlashPro, suggests that the iconic S-Pen may be removed from devices in the coming years.
In a separate, subsequent tweet, the tipster goes on to say that the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will keep the stylus, but its future beyond that model is in question. That goes directly against a recent interview, in which a Samsung executive suggested that the S-Pen would be here to stay for the foreseeable future.
So, what gives? Well, I think it all actually comes down to wording. The tweet mentioned above specifically says, "...Samsung might be getting rid of the built-in S-Pen."
It's perfectly reasonable to expect that the housing within the device will be taken away, but support for a stylus will remain. That's exactly the situation with other Samsung devices, like the Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Tab S10.
If that does prove to be the case, I don't think too many will be put out. Sure, it's certainly less convenient than having the stylus housed within the handset itself, but it might be a necessary concession if users want the brand to press on in other areas.
I still think there are better ways to do it – I've spoken before about a spring-loaded design which could almost half the size of the housing needed – but ultimately Samsung will be deciding based on user data and insight. It did the same thing when it removed Air Actions, and it's certainly hard to argue with.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
