Samsung Galaxy devices could lose a unique feature after all

Quick Summary After much back and forth, it looks like the end of the S-Pen may be nearer than we thought. That comes from new information, suggesting its housing will disappear from future models.

It's a busy time for users of a Samsung phone. Just yesterday, the long-awaited launch of One UI 7 – its latest operating system built on top of Android 15 – began to roll out to its devices.

In a similar vein, we also learned of a release schedule for its next operating system. As I reported yesterday, One UI 8 looks set to arrive with Samsung's new foldable phones, which are anticipated in July.

But it's not all good news for fans. A recent tweet from noted tech insider, PandaFlashPro, suggests that the iconic S-Pen may be removed from devices in the coming years.

In a separate, subsequent tweet, the tipster goes on to say that the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will keep the stylus, but its future beyond that model is in question. That goes directly against a recent interview, in which a Samsung executive suggested that the S-Pen would be here to stay for the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: T3 / Future)

So, what gives? Well, I think it all actually comes down to wording. The tweet mentioned above specifically says, "...Samsung might be getting rid of the built-in S-Pen."

It's perfectly reasonable to expect that the housing within the device will be taken away, but support for a stylus will remain. That's exactly the situation with other Samsung devices, like the Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Tab S10.

If that does prove to be the case, I don't think too many will be put out. Sure, it's certainly less convenient than having the stylus housed within the handset itself, but it might be a necessary concession if users want the brand to press on in other areas.

I still think there are better ways to do it – I've spoken before about a spring-loaded design which could almost half the size of the housing needed – but ultimately Samsung will be deciding based on user data and insight. It did the same thing when it removed Air Actions, and it's certainly hard to argue with.