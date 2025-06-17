OnePlus 15 could shock fans by dumping one of its best features

Quick Summary The OnePlus 15 could lose one of its most iconic features. The camera looks set to undergo a significant change.

While there are a range of big names in the world of Android phones, few have the kind of rags to riches cachet of OnePlus. Initially born to offer a more affordable alternative to the major names, the brand is now firmly cemented in the segment.

Key to its success has been consistency. Designs often stay very similar between generations, while the spec sheet of the devices is always predictable in a good way – you really feel like you know what you're getting.

That could all change with the next gen OnePlus 15, though. According to a recent report from Digital Chat Station, the brand could sever its ties with legendary imaging brand, Hasselblad, for the new model.

The two have been collaborating since 2021, and have created one of the most sought-after phone cameras on the market. That makes use of things like colour science and a Pro mode, which are part of what makes the camera so beloved.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Instead, the new model is said to use an in-house image brand – effectively OnePlus returning to its own ideas about the camera. In theory, that should allow for OnePlus to have better end-to-end control over the image capture process, which should aid integration.

It's also likely to save some cash. I have no doubt that licensing the Hasselblad logo is not cheap, though whether or not that saving makes it to the end user is yet to be seen.

It's not just the licensing which would change, either. The same tipster states that the engineering unit of the device doesn't have a round camera bump, as the OnePlus 13 does. There's still scope for that to change, but it would mark a seismic shift for the brand, which has a fairly iconic silhouette at this point.

Elsewhere, we'd expect to see a new flagship processor in the device, while other rumours suggest that it could have an extremely narrow bezel. We'll certainly be keeping a close eye on what the brand comes up with.