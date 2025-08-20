This could be the world's fastest gaming monitor – we just need PCs to catch up

Quick Summary The HKC Ant Esports is the world's first 750Hz gaming monitor, and it'll be available buy at auction in China from 19 August. The only caveat is that this 24.5-inch, 1080p monitor will leave you struggling to find a GPU that can keep up.

Until now, the world record for the fastest PC monitor stood not too far above the 700Hz mark. But that's apparently been smashed by a new display – the HKC Ant Esports. It is capable of refresh rates up to 750Hz.

The 24.5-inch Fast TN panel is designed specifically to serve the needs of competitive gamers. That means this is all about speed, giving the fastest possible delivery of what's happening to the gamer.

How anybody can see the difference between 500Hz and 750Hz is still up for debate, but no doubt this will be lapped up by those looking to get even a potential competitive edge.

(Image credit: HKC)

The Ant Esports monitor has a peak brightness of 400 nits and offers 95% DCi-P3 and 99% sRGB colour coverage. Although it does lack a DisplayPort 2.1, in favour of the older DisplayPort 1.4, unfortunately.

The only other issue is actually hitting 750 frames per second, consistently, in a game. That will require one of the very best graphics cards and a powerful machine setup to achieve. But if you're spending what this monitor requires, then that probably won't be a barrier.

(Image credit: Marko Geber / Getty Images)

The HKC Ant Esports will be available with a base price of 7,999 Chinese yuan when it lands on 19 August. That works out at about £825, or $1,115.

You can in the meantime check out plenty of slower but more accessible PC displays – including several of the superfast OLED monitors that are readily available. You won't even need to import them from China.