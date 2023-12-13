Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped for huge screen brightness boost

After a year of top Android phone releases, it's fair to say there's never been a better time for users to get involved. The market is choc full of brilliant options – the hardest part is choosing which model to go for!

Looking forward to next year, there are already a couple of models which have garnered the attention of users. Right at the top of the pile is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Korean brand have long been considered among the best manufacturers on the market, leading to a heightened sense of anticipation around the release.

Just yesterday, we heard rumours of a significant upgrade for the camera on that model. That was set to bring 5x zoom to the 8k video mode, as well as the Portrait mode on the device.

Now, we've heard more rumours about specs – including some pretty insane screen brightness! Interestingly, the news comes from the same tipster, Ahmed Qwaider. That's not a name which is familiar to us, though several notable publications have shared the rumours. It's worth treating this with a pinch of salt, though, until it's shared by a more trusted source.

Still, it doesn't hurt to speculate on the possibilities. Qwaider suggests that the new flagship device will launch with a display packing 2,600 nits of peak brightness. That's positively insane, and should make it one of the brightest screens of any model on the market.

It's not likely to be the brightest display, though. If the spec sheet for other territories can match that which was launched in China, the OnePlus 12 looks set to remain the brightest display on offer. In fact, with a peak rating of 4,500 nits, that's likely to be the brightest screen for a while.

Still, both are likely to be more than bright enough for regular use. Even the rumoured 2,600 nit display on the Samsung phone should be more than capable of being viewed in pretty direct sunlight.