OnePlus 12 just launched in China – here's everything you need to know

When it comes to Android phones, there are lots and lots of models from different brands. Each brings something different to the table, in the hopes of tempting users to part with their hard earned cash.

Recently, we've been eagerly awaiting the launch of a new handset from OnePlus. Following on from the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a killer handset.

Now, that's been unveiled in China, giving us a first look at the confirmed specs. It's worth mentioning before we start, though, that the specs aren't necessarily going to remain identical in other markets, though it's likely to be broadly similar.

So, what can we expect? Well, for starters, there's the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside. That's the most up to date processor from Qualcomm, and should offer some big improvements for the handset.

You'll also find a new display with a frankly ridiculous brightness rating. It's a 120Hz 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display with a whopping 4,500 nits of peak brightness! That should be bright enough to scorch out your retinas when needed.

A 5,400mAh battery is found onboard, topped up with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. That should be more than enough to keep the handset topped up throughout a day, regardless of how intensive your usage is.

However, the real magic comes in the camera. That's designed in conjunction with Hasselblad again, ensuring top quality images from the handset.

You'll find a triple camera array on the rear of the handset, with a 50MP Sony LYT808 main sensor. That's paired with a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

That sounds like a truly magnificent camera array. It should be more than capable of putting up a fight with top Samsung phones or other camera phone kings like the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

While there is currently no guaranteed release date for the global market, though rumours suggest that the launch will happen in early 2024. It's certainly worth keeping an eye out for.