Here's the OnePlus 12 in official live images

The OnePlus 12 launch is tomorrow (for China at least) and ahead of the event we've been given another look at the flagship smartphone.

OnePlus China President, Jie Louis shared the new images (above) via a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, and it shows the green (referred to as "flowy emerald") and white variants of the handset in a real-world setting. Previous images of the phone have been highly-stylised studio shots.

Again, we've only been shown the rear of the OnePlus 12, with its oversized camera bump and the Hasselblad logo, so there's nothing overly new here other than the fact these are images of the actual handset rather than press renders.

It further confirms that the design isn't changing all that much from the OnePlus 11 , with the emerald finish the most noticeable difference.

But wait, there's more

In a series of posts on Weibo , OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 12 will have IP65 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, a 5,400mAh battery, 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

That’s a bigger battery than the 5,000mAh pack found in its predecessor, although wired charging speeds remain the same between the two generations. OnePlus claims you’ll be able to replenish the OnePlus 12 from empty to 100% in just 26 minutes using a cable, and 55 minutes when using wireless charging.

While official images and set specs are nice to see, it’s not the only information coming to light ahead of the OnePlus 12 launch. A separate set of leaked images appear to show a variety of specs for the new handset giving us more insight into what to expect.

In the pictures we see the ‘About’ page in the settings of the OnePlus 12, confirming the handset will run ColorOS 14.0, have a 6.82-inch display, 5,400mAh battery, 32MP front camera, a triple camera rear setup with 50MP, 48MP and 64MP sensors, plus a meaty 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The OnePlus 12 may also arrive in 16GB of RAM variants with either 512GB or 1TB of storage.

With a lot of crossover between the leaked specs and the official information OnePlus has already announced, these latest findings have a good chance of being accurate and we’ll find out for sure tomorrow when the OnePlus 12 is launched.