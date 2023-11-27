Here's your official first look at the OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 will officially launch in China on 5 December (a day later than previous 4 December leaks), and we’ve been given our first official look at the new flagship handset.

Writing on micro-blogging site Weibo , OnePlus president Li Jie confirmed the handset will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 (Gen 3) chipset, a 2K display, wireless charging, Sony’s Light Metaphor camera sensor - which we reported previously - and camera processing upgrades in partnership with Hasselblad.

It’s also set to inherit the ‘Rain touch’ feature from the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro which enhances touchscreen performance in the rain, reducing the frequency of inaccurate inputs from water droplets.

Interestingly, OnePlus also released a couple of official press images showing us what the new flagship smartphone looks like - from the back at least.

The rear of the OnePlus 12 is dominated by a familiarly large circular camera bump - like its predecessor the OnePlus 11 - but unlike its predecessor instead of the camera block being black it’s colour-matched to the rest of the device.

And the images confirm the OnePlus 12 will be available in at least three colours; white, black and a intriguing green finish with a marble-like pattern to it. It doesn’t appear to be the rumoured wood finish , but there’s a chance it uses a different material to the other options.

It appears there will be a difference in finish between the black and the white versions too, with the white appearing to be a glossy texture, while the black looks to be a matte finish with a potentially grippier texture.

We can also see the company’s popular alert slider persists on the left edge of the OnePlus 12, while the volume and power keys remain on the right.

All will be revealed during the China OnePlus 12 launch on 5 December, kicking off at 2.30pm local time (which is 6.30am GMT / 1.30am EST / 10.30pm on 4 Dec PST).

Meanwhile, Engadget reports that the global OnePlus 12 launch date will be on 15 December, which is earlier than previous rumors which suggested the company would wait until the new year to unveil the phone internationally.