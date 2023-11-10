OnePlus 12 camera revealed: here's everything we know

The OnePlus 12 will feature Sony’s LYT-808 sensor and a 64MP periscope camera when it launches, which could be in just a few weeks (in China anyway).

OnePlus made the announcement during a dedicated teaser event on 9 November, and posted some confirmed specs to its weibo page . You can also view a series of sample images from the OnePlus 12 in this infographic .

Translating the post from Chinese, it reveals that the OnePlus 12 will use the new Sony sensor - a variant of the main 48MP camera found on the OnePlus Open (which has the Sony LYT-T808).

The event also revealed that the OnePlus 12 will feature a 64MP periscope camera, offering users a 3x optical zoom and OIS (optical image stabilisation).

OnePlus claims the Sony sensor is unmatched in its class and offers improvements for light and shadows in images. The firm has also kept its partnership with camera company Hasselblad to improve optics and colour optimisation on the new phone.

Gone are the days when Oppo and OnePlus would insist they were two distinctly separate companies. The OnePlus 12 will also feature imaging algorithms from sister company Oppo, including the Ultra-Clear Image Quality Algorithm, Hyperlight and Shadow Algorithm, and the Natural Color Algorithm to help enhance the quality of shots.

The OnePlus 12 has a 2K display as well

It wasn’t just some camera specs which were revealed though, as we’ve also found out in the same announcement that the OnePlus 12 will feature a 2K resolution ProXDR display, although we don’t know any more on this feature.

The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch display, so we’d expect the OnePlus 12’s screen to be similar in size. According to one report , the OnePlus 12 screen will be 6.7-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be a powerful flagship phone, with earlier rumors suggesting it’ll have 100W wired charging , 50W wireless charging, a super-bright 2600 nits screen , and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

In short, OnePlus is promising big things from the OnePlus 12 camera and there looks to be plenty of tech onboard to help the phone achieve some great shots.

We’ll only know how well it performs once it arrives with us for testing (the international launch is expected to happen in early 2024), so keep an eye out for our OnePlus 12 review in the coming months to find out if the phone can live up to the hype.

