OnePlus 12 screaming towards launch as fast charging specs revealed

The OnePlus 12 is one of the most hotly anticipated phones of 2024, and fresh leaks appear to confirm the flagship smartphone will feature 100W wired fast charging.

That’s according to a tipster on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, with DigitalChatStation posting a screenshot detailing an Oppo device (the sister company to OnePlus) with a model ID of PJD110.

This information is supposedly from the Chinese 3C certification website, which gives it extra credibility, and we’ve previously seen the same model ID in an Antutu leak , which has linked it to being the OnePlus 12.

100W charging is a welcome addition, and it matches the charging rate of its predecessor - the OnePlus 11. In our tests, the 100W charging was able to replenish the OnePlus 11 from 0% to 100% in just 25 minutes. Handy, especially if you need a quick top-up before dashing out for the night.

Something we hope is addressed for the OnePlus 12 though is battery life. It’s all very well having a fast charging battery, but that doesn’t help so much if you’re out for a whole day and your phone struggles to last more than 11 hours - something we found happened during our OnePlus 11 review testing.

If OnePlus can improve battery life alongside this super-fast 100W charging, its next flagship smartphone could be a real winner and one of the best Android phones of the year. It’s not the fastest charging OnePlus has included in a phone though - that honour goes to the OnePlus 10T which featured 150W charging.

What else will the OnePlus 12 offer?

There are reports the OnePlus 12 will feature 50W wireless charging, too.

The OnePlus 11 didn’t have any form of wireless charging, so this move would instantly improve its successor.

The OnePlus 12 is also tipped to have one of the brightest screens on the market, with a potential peak brightness of 2600 nits - significantly more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max which tops out at 2000 nits. The phone is also said to run Qualcomm’s latest top-tier SoC (System on Chip), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which should deliver some serious power into the palm of your hand.

An earlier leak suggests the OnePlus 12 screen will be a 6.7-inch AMOLED unit with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.