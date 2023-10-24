OnePlus 12 tipped to get a huge charging upgrade

If there's one thing that OnePlus loves more than anyone else, it's charging speed. Heck, the company's benefits scheme for customers is even called the Red Cable Club, referencing its famously fast charging capabilities. 

There will however be no red cables required to enjoy the rumoured new feature. According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus' next flagship expected to be the OnePlus 12, will feature 50w wireless charging. Considering the OnePlus 11 didn't feature wireless charging at all, that's a pretty big step up in a year. Of course, given OnePlus' charging obsession, we should have anticipated it would come in with a charging speed more than three times that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

Even without wireless charging, the OnePlus 11 made our list of the best Android Phones so this addition should make for a very competitive device. The same Weibo leak also claims that the OnePlus 12 will address our other big concern, the mediocre camera zoom. Digital Chat Station describes a "high-quality periscope" which sounds like something similar to the tetra-prism lens of the iPhone.

OnePlus 11 Concept for MWC 2023

(Image credit: OnePlus)

That all sounds great, but greedy as I am I still want more. I currently use a OnePlus 10T which is one of the fastest guns in the West, with a huge 150w charging speed, and to be honest, I use wired charging much more than the wireless equivalent. I don't expect the OnePlus 12 to quite match that but perhaps we could see a jump from the 80/100w (depending on region) charging of the OnePlus 11. With Digital Chat Station touting a jump from USB 2.0 to USB 3.2, perhaps that dream could come true. 

In terms of release date, it's likely China will receive the device before the rest of the world, but it is widely expected the OnePlus 12 will launch in January 2024. It's a busy spell for OnePlus with the OnePlus Open just hitting shelves too.

