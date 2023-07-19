OnePlus 12 specs leak revealing a premium Android phone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Android phones, there are a number of established names which dominate the field. In recent years, it's fair to say OnePlus have joined that group with their range of handsets.

Now, a full suite of details have leaked about their new model – the OnePlus 12. The specs come courtesy of OnLeaks, a renowned tipster with a fantastic track record for revealing renders and specifications for devices ahead of their launch date.

It's safe to say, if these details prove to be true, the OnePlus 12 is set to be an absolutely killer phone. Lets start with the display. That's a 6.7-inch AMOLED unit, with a 2k resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It doesn't sound dissimilar to the display technology rumoured for the OnePlus Open – the brands' rumoured foldable phone – in fact.

Inside, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected. That has yet to be unveiled, but is expected as the successor to the hugely popular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from this year. That's said to be paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Then, there's the battery. A gargantuan 5,400mAh cell is expected here, which would far outstrip most of the competition. Pair that up with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging and this could be the best option for those with battery anxiety.

The camera sounds like no slouch, either. OnePlus have partnered with Hasselblad for a long time, and that looks set to continue here. A 50MP main camera pairs up with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP telephoto lens, for a suite of shot-snapping options. You'll also find 3x zoom on that telephoto camera. There's also a 32MP front-facing option, for selfie duties.

That's a whopping upgrade. The OnePlus 11 was a decent handset, with a lot to love. In fact, the only two things our tester wasn't enamoured with was the battery life and the zoom options. With upgrades to both the battery capacity and the telephoto camera, OnePlus have clearly been taking note.

There's no concrete release date suggested for this handset yet. Based on historic releases though, expect the device to debut in Asia towards the end of the year, with a wider global release a few months later.