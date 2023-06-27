OnePlus 12 tipped to be all about that camera

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The race to be crowned the best Android phone on the market is fierce right now. A whole host of brands have entered the fray with impressive handsets, making it tough to decipher what is worth your hard earned cash.

That shows no sign of slowing down. Hot off the heels of the OnePlus 11, specs have leaked about the follow up from the brand. The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch towards the end of the year, and could feature a suite of upgrades.

Chief among them is the camera. According to a leak on the Chinese social media site, Weibo, the new device will pack a Sony IMX9 series main sensor. We'd assume that could be the IMX989, as found on the Xiaomi 13 Pro. If so, that's a significant boost. That sensor is truly magnificent and captures some brilliant photographs.

That's not all, either. The same leak suggests that a 64MP periscope telephoto lens will also be present. That's a big deal, and should make for some seriously impressive zoomed shots. A 50MP ultrawide camera is said to round out the set.

If that proves true, the OnePlus 12 could pack one of the most impressive camera modules of any phone on the market. The combination of a strong periscope lens with one of the most impressive main sensors we've seen would be a formidable offering.

It's not just the camera specs which have leaked, either. The same source suggests that the device will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. A processor with that name hasn't been released yet, but it's a fair assumption to make given the previous naming conventions employed by Qualcomm.

The leaker also suggests charging speed could see a boost. It's listed at 150W, up from the 100W rating on the current generation. They also suggest that the battery capacity could be larger. No definitive value is given, but it is listed as 5,000mAh+.

That would be a worthwhile upgrade. While our reviewer enjoyed the current model, the battery life was lacking compared to the competition. It's not clear how much of a difference this would make in real terms, but a combination of a larger battery capacity and faster charging speeds should make for improved performance.