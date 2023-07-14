The OnePlus foldable phone launch date has been leaked

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The volume of foldable phones on the market is growing rapidly right now. What was once a relatively niche market is evolving, with more models from more manufacturers than ever before.

In terms of book-style foldable devices, the market is still relatively slim. Sure, we've seen a few contenders – the Google Pixel Fold was announced recently, and we've head about the Honor Magic V2 this week. But the market is still smaller than that for flip phones.

Now, another big player looks set to enter the fray. We've heard lots about the OnePlus V Fold – or the OnePlus Open as it's rumoured to be called. And thanks to another leak, we might have an idea of when that's hitting the market.

According to tech tipster, Max Jambor, the device will be unveiled at a launch event in New York on the 29th of August. Jambor enjoys a fairly good reputation for leaked information. He was the source of the OnePlus Open naming convention, which was circulated recently.

That seems to line up with other rumours, which placed the launch more broadly in August. Some had expected the event to take place earlier in the month, though.

It looks set to be a really exciting handset. According to leaked specs, the device will pack a 7.8-inch internal display, with a 2k resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be powering things, paired with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,800mAh battery.

A battery of that size would outstrip the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by a margin of around 10%. It's slightly smaller than the Honor Magic V2 which was recently announced, though that is currently only on sale in Asia.

Elsewhere, rumours suggest a 67W charging speed. That should make it snappy to top up the device. There's also a decent sounding camera array on the rear of the device. The OnePlus and Hasselblad combination is alive and kicking, with a duo of 48MP sensors reported for the main and ultra-wide duties and a 64MP lens for telephoto.