The OnePlus Fold might have a bizarre new name

OnePlus looks set to enter the foldable phone market in the near future. Their device has been teased a few times now, with a launch looking set to take place in August, according to rumours.

We've already seen leaked specs and renders of the device, which has been known as the OnePlus V Fold. But that may not be the name it launches with. According to tech leaker, Max Jambor, the device may actually launch with the name OnePlus Open. He announced the name in a recent tweet, along with what appears to be an official image.

That's an interesting choice. The previous name seemed to follow the naming convention set out by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 range. If the rumoured name proves true, it could be an attempt by OnePlus to step out of the shadow created by the Samsung.

According to a subsequent tweet from Jambor, other names were also in the works. OnePlus Wing, OnePlus Peak and OnePlus Edge are all names which supposedly didn't make the grade.

It looks set to be a really impressive device, too. Those leaked specs pointed to a 7.8-inch internal display, with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. That's said to be paired with a 6.3-inch cover display.

Inside, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset should offer plenty of horsepower. Combined with the massive-by-foldable-standards 4,800mAh battery, this should be something of a powerhouse device. The efficiency afforded by the processor, along with the commendable battery size, should make for a decent battery life.

That battery is also said to charge pretty quickly. A 67W charging speed isn't quite as strong as devices like the OnePlus 11. That handset packs in a 100W charging speed, while its rumoured successor – the OnePlus 12 – is said to have 150W charging. But it's still impressive, and a long way clear of rivals like Samsung.

Arguably the crowning jewel of the device is the rumoured camera setup, though. Continuing OnePlus' affiliation with camera legends, Hasselblad, the device packs a trio of strong rear-mounted cameras. Those are said to be 48MP units for the main and ultra-wide sensors, with a 64MP lens for the telephoto. That has the potential to be one of the best foldable phone cameras on the market.