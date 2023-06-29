OnePlus V Fold specs have leaked – and it sounds like a powerhouse foldable phone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The market for foldable phones is expanding rapidly, and it shows no sign of slowing down. A swathe of new releases over the last few months have pushed the boundaries, while rumoured upcoming releases are set to take that even further.

One of those impending releases is the OnePlus V Fold. After renders of the device leaked last week, the same informant is back with details of the spec sheet. And boy, does it sound good.

The Fold is set to feature a whopping 7.8-inch internal AMOLED display. That's also said to have a 2k resolution, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is set to be a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel, with the same 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is said to power things. That's a great processor, and should bring an abundance of power and efficiency to the device. That's said to pair with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as a 4,800mAh battery. That outstrips the current top dog for book-style foldable devices – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – by around 10%.

It also outshines the Samsung on the charging speed front. The rumours suggest it will pack a 67W charging speed. That's not quite the 100W charging found on the OnePlus 11 – nor is it the insanely impressive 150W charging we've heard rumoured for the OnePlus 12. But it's still a giant leap above Samsung's measly 25W.

On the back, a trio of Hasselblad-tuned cameras look set to join the fray. The main and ultra-wide sensors are rated at 48MP, while the telephoto is a 64MP lens. The optical zoom rating of that lens wasn't confirmed. All of that is housed within a typically OnePlus circular camera mount.

There are also a pair of front-facing cameras – one on the cover display and one on the folding display. The cover display packs a centre-mounted 32MP unit, while the folding display bags a 20MP unit mounted in the upper left-hand corner.

The device is expected to run Android 13 from launch, under the guise of OxygenOS from OnePlus. While no concrete date has been set, the device is expected to launch in August.