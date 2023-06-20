OnePlus V Fold renders leak showing a sleek foldable phone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Foldable phones are all the rage right now. Whether you opt for a flip phone or a larger book-style foldable, there are a wealth of strong options.

Samsung has long been considered the top dog in this arena. Their current generation – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – are about to be upgraded. We've also seen the release of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Google Pixel Fold in recent weeks.

Now, renders have leaked for another potential new player. The images come courtesy of respected leaker, OnLeaks. He's responsible for a number of early renders hitting the market, with a considerable degree of accuracy. That gives us high hopes for the images seen today.

Those images are of the OnePlus V Fold. That device was teased at MWC 2023 earlier this year. More recently, it was slated for a launch event in August, with rumours suggesting it could take place in New York.

So, what could we see unveiled? Based on these images, a sumptuous device. The renders show the device in black, with a textured faux leather back. I'm a big fan of that. We saw it recently on the Xiaomi 13 UItra, and the results are gorgeous. Not only does it add an extra layer of class, it's great for grip.

Previous rumours have suggested that the device could simply be a re-badged Oppo Find N2. That doesn't appear to be the case, though. Instead, the distinctive OnePlus design cues are present and correct. That includes the large, circular camera module, complete with Hasselblad branding.

Perhaps most notably, that camera appears to include a periscope lens. If true, that would mean some serious optical zoom capabilities, which would far outstrip the competition.

It's also said to pack a fingerprint sensor in the power button, as well as some decently thin bezels. The display is said to be a 2K panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, too. That should offer impressively smooth graphics and motion for gaming and watching videos.

There's no word on pricing just yet. We've heard rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is getting a price cut, though. Hopefully, the OnePlus can come in below that and stir up some more competition amongst foldable phone lovers.