Move over Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – OnePlus Fold could be coming soon

Foldable phones are everywhere at the moment, with new models dropping every few weeks. We've recently seen the Google Pixel Fold and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra enter the fray, joining longstanding favourites like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Now, another brand looks set to throw their hat in the ring. OnePlus have been hinting at their foldable handset for a long time, with another teaser earlier this year at MWC 2023.

Now, it looks another step closer to reality, with rumours circulating about an August launch event. That's also said to be taking place in New York, with the Oppo Find N3 said to host a Chinese event around the same time. Those two devices are expected to be very similar, with the OnePlus acting as an international variant of the Oppo.

If that's the case, we could be in for a treat with the OnePlus Fold. Rumours suggest an 8-inch internal folding screen with a QHD+ resolution will be present, alongside a 6.5-inch external display. Both of those are set to pack a 120Hz refresh rate, too.

Inside, the popular flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is expected to power things, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on offer. It's also said to launch with Android 13, coated in the shiny goodness of OnePlus' OxygenOS. There's also expected to be a 4,800mAh battery, with 50MP, 48MP and 32MP rear cameras, and a pair of 32MP selfie cameras.

If all of that rings true, we could be in for a treat. That spec sheet sounds positively brimming with promise – big battery, decent cameras, and a top-spec processor.

Of course, the pricing will ultimately determine the success of the device. I'm hoping OnePlus will break the mould and bring book-style foldable phones to a lower price point than competitors.

There's no guarantee for any of that just yet, though. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait long to see what they actually come out with.