MWC 2023: all the phones and fun to expect at Mobile World Congress

It's almost MWC 2023 o'clock, as Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, Spain, from Monday 27 February through to Thursday 2 March 2023. It's a full return for the show, presenting some of the best phones the year has to offer.

However, as I'll get into below, MWC 2023 might not be a full return for every major brand. Mobile World Congress used to be the go-to showcase for many launch events, with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked typically taking place during the show, but that particular event now happens sooner, as do many other manufacturers' reveals.

So what can you expect from MWC 2023? Myself and T3 colleagues will be on the ground at the show checking out the latest and best Android phones, among other concepts and fun exhibits, to bring you a round-up of all the best kit that's to come in 2023...

Apple at MWC 2023

No, Apple absolutely does not exhibit at MWC. So there will certainly be no iPhones. However, I reckon there's a reasonable chance that during the show an Apple date announcement for its next event could be on the cards.

It's no guarantee, of course, especially as various sources are suggesting that Apple VR is delayed, that a 15-inch MacBook may not get its own March event, and perhaps that WWDC 2023 later in June will be Apple's next big hitter instead.

Samsung at MWC 2023

As I said up top, Samsung no longer coincides its Unpacked event with MWC. But that's not to say the brand won't be on show: after all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 are massive launches for 2023 and will be fully represented.

However, there has been various talk about Samsung's more affordable phones, such as the Galaxy A34 and A54, in recent times. A possibly-maybe launch for MWC, although I wouldn't be surprised if that happens after the show is wrapped up.

OnePlus at MWC 2023

It's confirmed that OnePlus will be on stand at MWC, but with the OnePlus 11 already announced (and reviewed) at a major India launch event earlier in February, the company will be putting added interest onto its OnePlus Tab tablet.

That's certainly not all though: on 20 February the brand revealed its OnePlus 11 Concept images (above), showing off that device's "flowing back". It's a design concept that shows-off the cooling pipelines, albeit in illuminated form. A fun visual, that's for sure.

Motorola at MWC 2023

Motorola has been a little bit quiet of late, so surely it's approaching time that the brand dropped a major new launch? I've reviewed the Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo, each of which bring various exciting headline features to their respective markets... but is it too early for an Edge 40 Ultra? I think so.

At CES 2023, Motorola revealed it's we-mean-business (literally) device: the ThinkPhone by Motorola. Perhaps MWC will be the stage for that to be showcased to a wider European audience. Plus, being that Lenovo owns Motorola, I suspect there will be some laptops and other goodies on show too.

Nothing at MWC 2023

Although Nothing is expected to launch, ahem, nothing at MWC 2023, that's not going to stop the brand representing. Hot on the heels of bringing Nothing OS 1.5 to the Nothing Phone 1, recent launches such as the Nothing Ear Stick will be what dominates here.

The Nothing Phone 2 is already in the works, that is known, but I wouldn't expect that to be revealed until the later part of 2023. Prior to which the company will be pushing into the US market, pursuing even broader horizons.

Honor at MWC 2023

Ahead of MWC 2023, the Honor Magic 5 Lite went on sale, offering an almost flagship spec but for a cut of the typical price. But that won't be all the brand reveals at MWC.

I think we'll see the full European reveal of the Honor Magic VS, which I saw in late 2022, but not with final software for that market. I wouldn't be surprised if there'll be another addition or two from the Honor keynote on the Monday 27 February too.

Xiaomi at MWC 2023

Xiaomi launch cycles are a bit weird: the company reveals its latest flagship for China in December, then the rest of the world have to pretend it doesn't exist until, well, MWC time or thereabouts.

That's what I'm expecting for this year too: the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be a headline appearance at the show, and could be the most impressive flagship revealed at MWC.

Oppo at MWC 2023

Oppo has been going all-in on foldables and flip phones – and indeed other concepts – and having just reviewed the Find N2 Flip I think the company will be on to impress at MWC 2023.

However, I don't think we'll have a sudden Oppo Find X flagship bomb-drop at the show, that'll come later down the line instead. For now it's all eyes on Flip, for later in the year we can be excited about how the Find X6 (or maybe X7 if the not-so-lucky 'six' is bypassed) and what that'll bring.

Realme at MWC 2023

I remember being at MWC last year and sitting in the Realme conference, which revealed the fastest-ever charging phone, the Realme GT Neo 3. Which, given its 150W at-the-plug charging, was all very exciting.

But new year new expectations, right? It sounds as though Realme is on course to deliver, too, with the rumoured GT Neo 5 expected to come with 240W charging. That's pretty ridiculous, as I would expect a 50% charge to take little more than 2 minutes (depending on the battery size, of course).

Qualcomm at MWC 2023

Qualcomm always uses MWC to showcase the various technologies it delivers. From 5G to automotive to Internet of Things (IoT) and, of course, Snapdragon processors. Don't expect a headline new one at the show, as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the front runner until late 2023, but do expect more phones to embody the company's offering. Which can only be a good thing for us punters!

MediaTek at MWC 2023

Mention Qualcomm and you've got to mention MediaTek too. The main competitor in the mobile processor platform space, MediaTek's chips are getting really impressive (the Dimensity 9200 launch showed to what degree). And they're appearing in more devices, from the Vivo X90 Pro to Oppo Find N2 Flip, as companies and users alike revel in the benefits.

Nokia at MWC 2023

