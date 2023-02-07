Leaked Nothing Phone (2) specs suggest a fantastic Android phone is coming

"Premium" was the right way to describe this handset – could we see a late contender for the Android phone throne?

Nothing Phone 1 review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

When the Nothing Phone (1) launched in 2022, it was subject to a massive amount of fanfare. The hype surrounding the release – the brainchild of original OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei – was huge.

In keeping with the brands' wider aesthetic, the phone is minimal and industrial in design. There's a distinctly iPhone-y flavour to the whole thing, but with enough personality to warrant its own merit. You'll find the infamous Glyph – a collection of lights beneath the transparent back panel – on the rear of the handset, surrounded by exposed components.

Now, we know that the Nothing Phone (2) is going to be released later this year. That's despite earlier statements to the contrary from Pei, who had originally suggested a much less frequent release strategy. The device is said to heavily target the US market, who missed out on the initial Nothing Phone release.

Pei was tight-lipped on what the Phone (2) might look like, simply calling it a "premium" handset. But now, an anonymous source has revealed some details about the impending phone to MySmartPrice (opens in new tab).

According to the report, the phone could be released as early as Q3 2023. Inside, it's said to feature an as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 series processor. With the recent arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and accounting for Qualcomm's previous naming conventions, could this be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2?

Elsewhere, the device is said to pack at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition, the device will make use of virtual RAM, boosting performance by using a portion of the storage space for RAM. The battery gets a boost too, up to 5,000mAh from the 4,500mAh on the Phone (1). The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel, with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Personally, I think this sounds like a home run for Nothing. Their debut handset, while impressive, lacked the firepower required to keep up with the best Android phones. But a handset with this spec sheet should be more than capable of asserting some dominance, while addressing a few of the issues from the original.

We'll be keeping up with all developments on this release over the coming months.

TOPICS
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest