A 15-inch MacBook Air could launch soon

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter about a 15-inch MacBook Air model. The model has been heavily rumoured for a 2023 release – and now it looks like it could be with us soon.

That's according to 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), who quote display supply chain consultant, Ross Young. In their report, Young is quoted as saying that panel production for a 15.5-inch MacBook Air is underway, suggesting a launch date around early April.

Young has a fantastic track record for these kinds of leaks, with contacts in key areas of the technology production chain. His word is as good as gospel, which suggests that a larger version of the M2 MacBook Air is indeed on its way.

Some early reports suggested that this could be the model which debuts an Apple M3 chip, but that seems unlikely – particularly given the proximity to the recent M2 Pro and M2 Max chip releases. Instead, the prevailing wisdom suggests that this model will be released with M2 and M2 Pro options.

Aside from that though, we don't know a lot about the device. I'd expect it to look very similar to the current M2 MacBook Air, perhaps with larger side panels similar to what we see on the 16-inch MacBook Pro variants.

However it comes, though, it looks set to be a hit. The MacBook Air line has long been loved by fans of good value. Since the M1 MacBook Air was released in 2020, the range has punched way above its weight in terms of price and performance. And with the current trend seeming to favour larger-screened devices, I can see a 15-inch MacBook Air being a solid option for a wide range of users.

There's been no word on pricing yet – that will, of course, play a crucial role in its popularity. If it can come to market around the £1,500 mark, I think it will be a no brainer for a lot of people. Expect more news on this in the coming weeks.