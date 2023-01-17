MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max models push the limits of laptops

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new Apple MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models are here, with brand new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The release comes 15 months after the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch M1 laptops, and 15 years after the first MacBook Air. Apple also released new M2 and M2 Pro versions of the Mac mini.

There are a few handy upgrades on the 2021 models, namely better power efficiency which gives the machines up to 22 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility for faster data connection and an advanced HDMI that supports 8K displays. However, the biggest change is, of course, the new chips.

Both the 14-inch and the 16-inch models are available with a choice chips. The M2 Pro chip comes with either a 10-core (14-inch version only) or 12-core CPU, with either 16-core or 19-core GPUs. Meanwhile, the M2 Pro chip features a 12-core CPU and either a 30-core (14-inch) or 38-core (16-inch) GPU.

The RAM, or unified memory as it is on the M2 chip, starts from a base of 16GB but is upgradeable to 32GB (on order) on the M2 Pro and up to 96GB on the M2 Max. Internal SSD storage starts at either 512GB or 1TB and is upgradeable (on order) up to 8TB on all machines. These cannot be upgraded later.

(Image credit: Apple)

Judging by the images, the display and body of the 14 and 16-inch models remain unchanged. They still feature the Liquid Retina XDR displays with either 3456x2234 pixels (16-inch) or 3024x1964 pixels, 120Hz ProMotion refresh and 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR). The webcam is the same 1080P device, too.

There was no return to a touch bar here either. Both models appear to use the all-black backlit Magic keyboard with the in-built touch ID sensor. There's the same connectivity too, with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe charging and an HDMI. The slight difference is that the HDMI now supports up to 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K at 240Hz.

Prices for the 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro start from £2149/$1999 while the 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro starts from £2699/$2499. The M2 Max versions start from £3749/$3099 and £3749/$3499 respectively. All models are available to order from today with availability from 24th January 2023.