Apple unveils new Mac Mini with M2 and all-new M2 Pro chip

After months of leaks and rumours, Apple has today announced a host of new MacBook models and a re-engineered Mac Mini. The Mac Mini is something of a cult classic in the Mac range, winning fans thanks to its compact size. Don't be fooled though – it may be small, but it packs a powerful punch, with a fantastic I/O and hardcore processing power.

This new model features the second-generation Apple Silicon M2 chip as standard, with a premium model which features the brand new M2 Pro chip (also available in new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Plus, the base model is now even cheaper – starting at £649 / $599 / AU$999 – making it a massively attractive proposition.

The Mac Mini equipped with the base model M2 chip is puts pride in being lightning fast. Apple claim it will tackle machine learning tasks 22x faster than the old Intel-powered Mac Mini models, or complete a complex render in Final Cut Pro up to 9.8x faster.

Even the most recent M1-powered models are left for dust. Filtering and other tasks in Photoshop are up to 50% faster, while gameplay is up to 35% faster. As someone who uses an M1-equipped MacBook Air on a daily basis, let me tell you – those figures are insane. The M1 chip is already breathtakingly fast, so anything topping it by that margin is a force to be reckoned with.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

Opting for the pricier M2 Pro model will push the envelope even further. Gameplay is 2.8x faster than the M1 Mac Mini, with a comparatively quick experience while using photo editing software. Plus, for the first time ever on a Mac, the M2 Pro Mac Mini can support an 8k display.

You'll also bag a couple of extra ports on the M2 Pro models – four thunderbolt ports versus two on the base models. That's in addition to a pair of USB-A ports, a HDMI input and an Ethernet port, which can be upgraded to a ten Gigabit variant for an extra fee. The 3.5mm jack input has been upgraded to support high-impedance headphones, while the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are included as standard.

This line-up of Mac Mini's is heavily aimed at creative users who will enjoy the extra horsepower of these new processors. Musicians, photographers and filmmakers are all treated to a more powerful machine, which will enable users to use more complex software, and speed up their processes.

Customers can place orders right now, with units due to start shipping next week.