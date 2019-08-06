The best Mac Mini deals for August 2019

After MacOS for the cheapest price possible? Already got a monitor (and keyboard and mouse) you can use? Then it's worth considering the Mac mini , and right here we've got the best Mac Mini deals on the system going right now in 2019, so you don't even have to wait for Black Friday to get a good deal.

Naturally, the Mac mini isn't the fastest Apple system, but it costs less than half of the other Macs. The point of the Mac Mini is that it's, well, mini – we've seen bigger hard drives than the modest footprint of the sleek silver box.

At 7.7 inches square and just 1.4 inches deep, the Mac Mini won't strike many as a computer at all. The minimalist design with all sockets hidden at the back mean it's one of the most stylish gadgets Apple make. As a trendy metallic square for your home office, it looks the part and is rugged.

Small and powerful, there's little the Mac Mini can't do for general users and a lot it can do for pro users with a few upgrades. You can actually spec out a Mac mini to a pretty high level (for an extra price of course), and it's actually a perfect option for some.

Here are the best Mac mini deals available right now: