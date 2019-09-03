The best MacBook Pro deals for August 2019

If you've been surprised at Apple's prices for its new MacBook Pro line then you're not alone. But then, these are super-powerful, do anything machines. You can mitigate the line's high cost, though, if you shop smart and land a great MacBook Pro deal.

And, as we want as many people as possible to be able to use the amazing MacBook Pro, we've found the very best MacBook Pro deals available today in 2019.

And that's both for the new models and the older MacBook Pros, too, with the latter being a top call this Black Friday due to some seriously bargain prices being hit by retailers.

Seriously, if you can make without the latest generation's Touch Bar, then this Black Friday we'd say you should definitely try to land one of the still excellent 2015 systems, as they offer serious performance and at Black Friday price points do so for very little outlay.

The best MacBook Pro deals for July 2019

13-inch MacBook Pro deals (2017, no Touch Bar)

The Touch Bar-less version of the new MacBook Pro is the most straightforward replacement for the previous generation of MacBook Pros. After a false start in 2016 (it was too expensive), there's now MacBook Pro with a 128GB SSD,

13-inch MacBook Pro deals (with Touch Bar)

The Touch bar will generally cost you an extra £300. It's an OLED strip of app-specific controls called the Touch Bar. This replaces the line of function keys with a row of context-sensitive shortcuts for use in most apps.

15-inch MacBook Pro deals (with Touch Bar)

For the most power, as well as screen real estate, you’ll want the 15-inch model. Starts at around £2,349 for the 2.6GHz Core i7 with a blisteringly fast 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 450 graphics with 2GB memory. Max out everything on offer and you could pay around £4,000.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Retina display (early 2015) deals

Newer MacBooks may be more portable, but this is still a powerful laptop. The new MacBook Pro for 2015 didn't undergo a dramatic reimagining, but then there wasn't anything particularly wrong with it in the first place. Improvements to its performance mean it's better value than before, and the noticeably improved battery life makes it even more of a mobile workhorse.

As ever the cost of adding memory and storage soon sends the price tag into orbit, but even the stock MacBook Pro is an incredibly versatile computer and arguably Apple's best ever laptop.

MacBook Pro 15-inch with Retina display (2015) deals

Take a look at the seriously impressive specs of the 2015 model 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. The Intel Core i7 2.5 Ghz processor combined with 16GB of RAM will make light work of anything you can throw at it. 512GB of super fast flash storage, a new Force Touch trackpad and that incredible four million pixel-packing display make this one of the best laptops in the business.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Retina display (2014) deals

There's plenty to like on the 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display: from the still-impressive display to its excellent build quality, great keyboard and good (but not excellent) battery life. It may not be as portable as the MacBook Air, but it's far from cumbersome and its top notch build quality means you won't be worried about its welfare when carrying it around.