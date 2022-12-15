New 15.5-inch MacBook Air model coming in 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been a frustrating year for MacBook fans. Many expected to see some new models released in October, but instead we only saw the new iPad (10th Gen) and iPad Pro M2 models.

Now, updates to Apple's laptop range look more likely to appear in the new year. Many had expected to see new variants for the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models, to see M2 variants of their respective Pro and Ultra chips included.

But another device has just been leaked, and it looks brilliant. The MacBook Air M2 was released earlier this year, but news has leaked of a larger model coming out in 2023. As reported by MacRumours (opens in new tab), respected display supply chain analyst Ross Young announced the news to his Super Followers on Twitter.

The 15.5-inch M2 MacBook Air is expected to largely follow the design and spec cues of the current 13-inch model, but with more screen real estate. The size fills a gap in Apple's overall range too, sitting in between the two MacBook Pro models on offer at the moment.

There is currently a question mark over the chip that will appear in this model. It seems likely that the base model will feature the M2 chip, but rumours have suggested that the M2 Pro chip could be available on some models. That would give the 15.5-inch model a significant boost over the current 13-inch variant, offering a real reason for people to upgrade.

I'm excited by this model. I've been using the older MacBook Air M1 for a few years now, and have yet to find a reason to change tact. But the larger screen size, potentially coupled with a much more powerful processor could be just the combination required for me to make the jump.

If the price is right, I can see many people ending up in the same boat. This model is expected to be released in the spring of 2023, so it wont be too long before we get to see more details.