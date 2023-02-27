Take a look at Huawei's pop and swap smartwatch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Changing the strap on your smartwatch is nothing new, but changing the entire case and strap is. That's what the new Huawei GT Cyber allows you to do with it. This smartwatch is a pebble-like device that can be popped in and out of a range of case and strap combinations to match your look and style.

There are three classes of case and strap (they are a combined unit) and a total of six overall. These fall into elegant, sport and urban categories, though all are of a silicon material. In theory, though, the range could easily extend to offer material or metal bands, should it wish to. You can also change the digital crown for a different colour if you fancy.

The watch cases have an industrial feel, something like the old G-Shock designs. However, the actual device could work in any design. To remove the movement (watch) from its case, you simply push down on the screen and it pops out. Then from underneath, just push it back into a new case.

Huawei says that the watch will recognise the case and adjust the watch face to match, though you can also customise the display to any design you wish. As with the Huawei GT3 you can take a picture of your outfit and the app will match the colours of your watch screen to match.

The Huawei GT Cyber comes with two straps in the box, with the others available to buy separately. In China, the watch retails from 1488RMB (around £180/$215). However, there are no plans to bring this model to the UK, Europe or the US.

I'd love to see a future version of this watch available in the UK, especially if it could really offer a watch for all occasions. Huawei is really pushing the limits of what a smartwatch can do right now, with models like this and the new Huawei Watch Buds, which is great for the market and the consumer.

(Image credit: Huawei)