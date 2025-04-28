Huawei Watch 5 design leak shows a confident smartwatch that could be very reasonably priced
Huawei stands out from the smartwatch crowd with a very distinctive design
Quick Summary
Like its predecessor, the Huawei Watch 5 seems to have a distinctive design, comes in a range of colours with multiple strap options, and should be keenly priced too.
There are a few generational tweaks too, according to what looks to be leaked press images.
The Huawei Watch 5 appears to have leaked, and if the rendered images are accurate then it's coming with a very distinctive design. It could even make a dent amongst the best smartwatches available today.
Indian tech site 91Mobiles claims to have spotted the new model in a certification database, while tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore found additional details including what looks to be press renders.
If genuine, Huawei seems to be continuing a design introduced with the Huawei Watch 4 Pro and standard models, but with a few tweaks. It isn't trying to echo the Apple Watch nor Pixel Watch – it's a more assertive, sporty-looking thing.
I particularly like the goldish one with the bronze face, but there are lots of different options to choose from.
Huawei Watch 5: what we know so far
The Watch 5 is believed to come in the obligatory two sizes, which in this case are reportedly 42mm and 46mm. The colours appear to be gold/beige, blue, white, green, brown and black, and there are what appear to be fabric, silicone and steel watch bands.
The watch dial is circular with thin rather than invisible bevels, and on the right there's a rotating crown, a button and two cutouts that are most likely for a magnetic charging adaptor.
91Mobiles says that there appears to be heart rate and other health sensors on the back of the watch, and the watch faces in the renders confirm the inclusion of health and fitness tracking, including blood oxygen tracking, step counting and calories burned.
What's also interesting is the purported price, which the tipster says will be €499 / €549 / €649 depending on the size and strap option. That works out as roughly £425 / $566 / AU$888 for the smallest, and £553 / $736 / AU$1,155 for the most expensive, making it very competitive against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
There's no sign of a launch date just yet, but given that the renders are most likely marketing images, it can't be too far away.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
